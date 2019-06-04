H. Vance Watson
January 2, 1933 - June 2, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- H. Vance Watson, a dedicated, supportive, and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 86 years old.
Vance was born in Jeffersonville, Georgia on January 2, 1933 to the late William Vance and Effie Pearl Wasden-Watson. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy where he received three major battle stars for fighting in the Korean War. Following his military service, Vance went on to retire after 36 years in the insurance industry.
In 1972, Vance and his late wife of 60 years, Inez, became faithful members of Shirley Hills Baptist Church and the Adult Couples' Sunday School Class where they loved fellowshiping and praising the Lord. He also enjoyed being a member of the Middle Georgia Daylight Lodge #756 in Bonaire and Past Master Mason at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge #133. His favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting. With the fish he caught, Vance would host big fish fries for all of his family and friends. He lived a life well-spent and will be missed by all who knew him.
Vance's memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Van F. Watson (Kim) and Ginger W. Talton (Neal); grandchildren, Luke Watson (Beth), Zack Watson, Tal Talton (Amanda), and Sydney Talton Morstad (Josh); and great-grandchildren, Ellie Kate Talton, Neal L. "Tate" Talton III, Talton Morstad, and Aulbree P. Watson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Joe D. Haselden officiating. Vance will be laid to rest that afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in Walnut Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, GA Hwy 112, Danville, GA 31017 with a committal service led by Rev. Luke V. Watson.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Vance to Shirley Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019