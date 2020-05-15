Habib Masued El
Habib Masued El
Macon, GA- Habib Masued El, 57, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. All services will be private.
Survivors includes his companion, Valeria Pitts; six children, Quinton (Kimberly) Staton, Shaitia Hawkins, Rodney Cunningham, Tammy Harris, Bryan Troutman and Trevis Pitts; four sisters; four brothers; fourteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Habib Masued El


Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
