Habib Masued El
Macon, GA- Habib Masued El, 57, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. All services will be private.
Survivors includes his companion, Valeria Pitts; six children, Quinton (Kimberly) Staton, Shaitia Hawkins, Rodney Cunningham, Tammy Harris, Bryan Troutman and Trevis Pitts; four sisters; four brothers; fourteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.