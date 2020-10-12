1/1
Rev. Haldon Holmes Sr.
1960 - 2020
Rev. Haldon Holmes Sr.
August 21, 1960 - October 5, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- A graveside service for Rev. Haldon Holmes Sr. will be held Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Tharpe Cemetery (Hatcher Estates subdivision in Warner Robins GA 31088).
He leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife of 38 years, Christine Holmes; five remaining children: Tyheeshae-Maria Brown, Christina (Ken) Jones, Christopher Haldon Holmes, Casey Washington, and Kennedy Mann; 11 grandchildren: Shrane, Tyvisa, Shania, Xavier, Elijah, Omarion, Veronica, Gabriel, Daisy-Rose, Tyler, Daniel and a host of other relatives and friends.
We ask that you please still practice safe distancing.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.


View the online memorial for Rev. Haldon Holmes Sr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Tharpe Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
gisela bannister
Coworker
