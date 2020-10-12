Rev. Haldon Holmes Sr.August 21, 1960 - October 5, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- A graveside service for Rev. Haldon Holmes Sr. will be held Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Tharpe Cemetery (Hatcher Estates subdivision in Warner Robins GA 31088).He leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife of 38 years, Christine Holmes; five remaining children: Tyheeshae-Maria Brown, Christina (Ken) Jones, Christopher Haldon Holmes, Casey Washington, and Kennedy Mann; 11 grandchildren: Shrane, Tyvisa, Shania, Xavier, Elijah, Omarion, Veronica, Gabriel, Daisy-Rose, Tyler, Daniel and a host of other relatives and friends.We ask that you please still practice safe distancing.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.