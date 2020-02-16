Haley Lynn Adams
February 2, 2006 - February 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Haley Lynn Adams, 14, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00PM at Encounter Church with Pastor Caleb Newberry officiating. The family will greet friends Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel.
Haley was a student at Appling Middle School. There, she was a member of ROTC and started the dance team 2 years ago. She wanted to be a drill sergeant in United States Marines after she finished school. A tough girl, Haley had a soft side. She loved everything girly, like glitter nail polish and makeup. She was also a nurturer. She enjoyed church, where she was on the dance team, Beautifully Broken, and loved her friends and her cousins.
Haley is survived by her father, Brandon Adams (Courtney Roberts-Hebert); mother, Alyssa Adams, of Newnan; sisters, Makinlee Adams, Harper Adams, and Bryson Adams; maternal grandfather, Scott Forgar; maternal grandmother, Lori Heit Schmidt; paternal grandparents, Cindy (William "Ben") Adams; aunt, Brittany Kea Woods; several aunts and uncles; and many friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020