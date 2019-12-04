Jo Ann B. Ray
April 19, 1933 - December 01, 2019
Macon, GA- Jo Ann Byington Ray, 86, of Macon, passed away on December 1, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00AM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Mark Magoni will be officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 or Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Jo Ann was born to the late James Wright and Margaret McNair Byington. She was a member of Martha Bowman Church and retired from Robins Air Force Base. Jo Ann taught for years at Jones County and Bibb County High Schools and at Monroe Academy. She loved traveling and gardening.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Henry Earl Ray of Macon; daughter, Deborah Ann Rogers (Richard) of Bonaire; sons, Lamon "Buzz" Wright Deloach (Lewanda) of Haddock and Stuart "Doug" Douglas Deloach (Jackie) of Gray; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister, Jill Woodard (Dan) of Clearwater, FL.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Pine Pointe Hospice of Macon.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd. Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019