Mrs. Hannah Beatrice Fambro-Moore
July 13, 1930 - October 24, 2019
Detroit, Michigan- Mrs. Hannah B. Moore, 87, born in Loraine, GA., peacefully passed away on October 24, 2019. Hannah, the daughter of the late Alfred Fambro and Pearl Josey Wynn-Fambro, attended Union Church School and Hudson High School in Macon, GA. In 1947, she married the late Mr. Rufus Lee Moore, Sr. and to this union 8 children were born. Her husband predeceased her May 17, 1988. Hannah was a member of Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Detroit.
Mrs. Hannah Beatrice Fambro-Moore leaves to honor and cherish her precious memories; her 8 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. Hannah will always be loved and cherished in her brother's heart, Johnny Fambro, Sr., of Macon, GA; and a host of other loving relatives, friends, and church members from different regions of the globe.
Homegoing Services for Mrs. Hannah B. Moore will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at James H. Cole Home for Funerals-Northwest Chapel in Detroit, Michigan, 16100 Schaefer Hwy (313) 835.3997.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019