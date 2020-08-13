Hanson Charles
November 9, 1952 - August 10, 2020
Griffin, GA- On Monday, August 10, 2020, Charles Hanson, loving husband, father of two children, grandfather to five, pastor, friend, and General Superintendent of the Congregational Holiness Church, passed away at the age of 67. Bishop Hanson was born on November 9, 1952, in Piedmont, Alabama. On June 16, 1972, he married his best-friend Susan and together, raised two daughters Dawn and Julia.
Bishop Hanson served the Congregational Holiness Church in many capacities over his life. He was the Senior Pastor of three churches in Alabama and Georgia: Plainview CHC (Piedmont, AL) 1979-1981, Living Hope CHC (Macon, GA) 1981-2003, and Living Waters CHC (Griffin, GA) 2004-2009. He also served as the Central Georgia District Superintendent on two separate occasions 1991-1997; 2002-2009. Bishop Hanson was elected as the World Missions Executive Director in 2009 and served in that position for eight years. In 2017, at the 32nd General Conference held in Gainesville, GA, Bishop Hanson was elected to the highest office within the Congregational Holiness Church, General Superintendent.
The highest accolades that can be shared about Bishop Hanson are two-fold; he loved God deeply, and he loved his family fiercely. He immersed himself into living a life that was pleasing to the Lord, the word of God, serving the Church, and strived to share his great faith with many whom he encountered. As a result, countless lives were impacted. Bishop Hanson also served in ministry as chaplain at the Medical Center of Central Georgia and also at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, where he ministered to those on death row. Strangers who he met felt the same warmth and love as those who knew him best. He was kind, benevolent, strong, funny, and anointed. He was quick to listen and slow to speak just as the Father instructs His children to be. All of these traits and more he poured into the lives of his family. His two daughters, five grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, were the light of his life. He devoted himself to them and took every opportunity to see their needs and wants realized in every way possible. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, friends, and by the denomination that he faithfully served. He loved to play Monopoly, fly kites, was an avid University of Alabama fan, and went to sleep most nights after his personal devotion time watching The Honeymooners and The Andy Griffith Show. He had two beloved four-legged friends, Bud and Bo.
Bishop Hanson is survived by his wife Susan; his daughters Dawn Mullis (David), Julia Johnson (Tony); five grandchildren, Jared Mullis (Amanda), Colton Mullis, Maggie Johnson, Katelyn Willingham (Philip), and Madison Johnson; Brothers Jimmy Hanson (Cyndi), Dennis Hanson (Eva); Sisters Bobbie Ward, Sandra Adderhold (Jim), and Martha Rhinehart; Father in Law, Bobby Smith; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Cecil and Ruby Hanson; brother Edward Hanson; and sister Brenda Gould; and best-friend Hugh Smith.
Visitation service for Bishop Hanson will be held on Friday August 14 6-8 PM EST at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home located at: 1891 West McIntosh Rd. Griffin, GA 30223
Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, August 15 at 3 PM EST at West Sunnyside CHC located at: 1840 Patterson Rd. Griffin, GA 30223. Services will be streamed live on West Sunnyside's Facebook page. The service will be officiated by Rev. Scotty Poole, World Missions Executive Director, Dr. Matthew Turner, Mission USA Administrator, Rev. J. D. Sosebee, and Reverend Billy Smith.
In place of flowers, the Hanson family requests that donations be given to the World Missions and Mission USA Departments of the Congregational Holiness Church located at 3888 Fayetteville Highway Griffin, GA. 30223.
Graveside service will take place on Sunday August 16 at 2 PM CST at Nances Creek Cemetery 4089 Hollingsworth Rd. Jacksonville AL 36265. The service will be officiated by Rev. Hayward Clark, Reverend Mark Willingham.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Charles Hanson by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com
to post your tributes, memories and there will be a live steam of the service on his obituary page.