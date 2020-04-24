Harave Spann

Guest Book
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Obituary
Harave Spann
Macon, GA- Harave Spann, 71, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. All services will be private.
Survivors includes his wife of 37 years, Mary Spann; son, Tyrone Taylor; four sisters, Mary Anderson; Dorothy (Glennly) Lyons, Alberta (James) Fields, Annie (Kendrick) Foster and Albert Spann; grandson, Jeremiah Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2020
