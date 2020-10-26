HARDY NALL
MARIETTA, GA- Hardy Hale Nall, 91, formerly of Perry, passed away peacefully at Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory Assisted Living in Marietta on Friday, October 23, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m., at which time the family will drive in a procession to the cemetery. A Graveside Service will then be held at Perry Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Jamie Powell and Dr. Perry Fowler. While anyone desiring to do so is welcome to attend the service, we are asking everyone to wear a facial covering or socially distance when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Perry, 1105 Main Street, Perry, GA 31069 or to Kennesaw First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1538, Kennesaw, GA 30156.
Mr. Nall was born in Lenox, Alabama, to the late Hardy Benjamin and Stella Young Nall. He married the love of his life, Gerry Nall, in 1950 and devoted himself to her and their family. In his early days of marriage, he served in the United States Air Force as a crew member on a B-36 bomber. Later he was a Weapons Systems Logistics Officer for the F-4 and F-15 fighter aircraft. They lived many places, travelling the United States and Germany with his civil service job. While living in Bitburg, Germany, the two of them were instrumental in establishing a Baptist Church there, where Mr. Nall took an active role in the leadership of several church ministries throughout his life. In 1971, the Nalls relocated to Perry, where they settled to raise their children. A long-time member of First Baptist Church of Perry, he had served on various committees, including Chairman of Deacons, Finance Committee, Pastor Search committee, and Sunday School Director. A devoted husband and father, loving grandfather, and special friend to many, he will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Hardy are his sons and their wives, Randy and Anita Nall of Bozeman, Montana, Gary and Debbie Nall of Pooler, Georgia, and Tim and Kim Nall of Marietta, Georgia; his grandchildren, Tom Nall, Stella Nall, Mallory Nall, and McGee Nall; three nieces; and two nephews.
Hardy was preceded in death by his sister, Dorthey McWhite, and his brother, Don Nall.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com
. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. View the online memorial for HARDY NALL