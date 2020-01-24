Harley "Butch" Barnard
April 7, 1939 - January 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Harley "Butch" Barnard, 80, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Harley, known as Butch to his friends and family, was born on April 7, 1939 in Royal Oak Township, MI to the late Raymond Barnard and Dorothea Sprague. He served his country in the United States Army as a cook during the Korean War. Butch worked at Huddle House and retired from Waffle House where he was a cook for over 20 plus years. After retirement, Butch loved spending his time painting and gifting them to friends and family. Butch enjoyed sports including fishing and he loved watching the local Georgia teams- the Braves and Falcons. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife of over thirty years, Gertrude (Williams) Barnard; son: Greg Mercer and his sister, Ora Steele.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Denise "Dee" Cofield (Ronald) of Macon, GA, Kay Hanson (David) of Warner Robins, GA and Nicole Hamlin (Donald) of Kathleen, GA; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother: Bill Barnard of Michigan; sister: Roberta Gluth of Arizona.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020