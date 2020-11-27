Harold Vinson Baggett
June 10, 1933 - November 23, 2020
Pelham, Georgia - Harold Vinson Baggett passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Pelham, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, Mercer University Drive, Macon, Georgia with Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating on November 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm for the family with burial afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
Mr. Baggett was born June 10, 1933 in Bay Minnette, Alabama. He was the son of Gordon and Dorothy Baggett. His family moved to Macon, Georgia in 1948 graduating in 1953 from Lanier Senior High School for Boys and entered service in the U.S. Air Force. He married Shirley Fay Allen in November of 1953 and was married 35 years prior to her death in July 1990. Harold was employed with Conditioned Air, Inc. for several years and retired as Maintenance Foreman for USDA, Southeastern Fruit and Tree Nut Research Laboratory in Byron, Georgia.
Harold Baggett has resided in Cairo, Georgia 30 years as a member of the American Legion, Post 122. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Macon, Georgia and attended First Baptist Church of Thomasville.
Mr. Baggett was an avid bass fisherman competing in bass tournaments with his son-in-law Kenneth W. Smith over the years. Mr. Baggett's love for bass tournaments was lost when his son-in-law suffered after an automobile accident and passed away in December 2001. Harold had a love for projects around his Cairo home and yard, always keeping a "to do" list. He loved telling stories about fishing and events in his life.
His parents, Gordon and Dorothy Baggett, his wife Shirley A. Baggett and son-in-law Kenneth W. Smith preceded him in death.
Survivors includes his wife, Geraldine (Gerry) Hooker Baggett, Cairo; daughter, Lori Smith Foran (Marvin) Cairo; grandchildren, Blair Smith Wheaton (Chris), Jefferson, GA; and Captain Blake K. Smith (Ashley), Burleson, TX; and great grandchildren Kenlee Wheaton, Landree Wheaton, and Myles Wheaton. His wife's daughter, Gayle Hooker Forget (Louis) Fort Pierce, FL; his wife's grandchildren, Anna Forget Babcock (Bryce) Fort Pierce, FL; Louis Courtney Forget (Mandy) Vero Beach, FL; and Henry Bradford Forget, West Palm Beach, FL and Florida grandchildren Dane Babcock, Olivia Forget, and Colton Forget.
