Harold Bernard GainesMay 15, 1967 - September 20, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Harold Bernard Gaines. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church located at 255 Shady Grove Church Road Monticello, GA. 31064. Reverend James Harold Hall will officiate. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Gaines Sr. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving mother, Mattie Pearl Gaines; a devoted brother, Charles (Diana) Gaines Jr.; a loving niece, Allyson Victoria Gaines and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.