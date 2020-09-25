1/1
Harold Bernard Gaines
1967 - 2020
Harold Bernard Gaines
May 15, 1967 - September 20, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Harold Bernard Gaines. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church located at 255 Shady Grove Church Road Monticello, GA. 31064. Reverend James Harold Hall will officiate. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Gaines Sr. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving mother, Mattie Pearl Gaines; a devoted brother, Charles (Diana) Gaines Jr.; a loving niece, Allyson Victoria Gaines and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
I worked with Mr. Gaines for 5 years with the Macon-Bibb County Government in Human Resources. Mr. Gaines kept a good spirit and did whatever he could to help in any way. I'm going to miss Mr. Gaines and I pray God strengthen his family during this critical time.
Xavier Davis
Coworker
September 23, 2020
Harold was a very gentle and kind sole, may GOD receive his sole!
Donald Druitt
Coworker
September 23, 2020
I worked with Harold Gaines for many years. We enjoyed good conversation especially about UGA football. I will miss Harold very much. I pray for comfort for his family and friends
Karen Pennycuff
Friend
