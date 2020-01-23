Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Coleman Weathers

September 12, 1933 - January 21, 2020

Macon, GA- Harold Coleman Weathers died as he lived, peacefully and with dignity, on January 21, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at Vineville United Methodist Church on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 am with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. The family visitation will follow the service. Burial service is private.

Mr. Weathers was born in Fairfax, Alabama on September 12, 1933, to the late Elma Hamby Weathers and Harold Leo Weathers. He graduated from West Point (Georgia) High School in 1952 where he played tight end on the 1950 State Championship Football Team. One of his first jobs as a young teen included working the night shifts in the Dye Works at West Point cotton mills as a means to save money to pay for college. He earned a BS degree in Industrial Management from Auburn University School of Engineering on March 15, 1956, and three days later married Helen Mason of Langdale, Alabama.

Following graduation he was employed by United Fuel Gas Company in Charleston, West Virginia until he was called to serve his country in the U. S. Army from 1956 to 1958 as a Manpower Utilization Specialist, Hospital Methods Improvement Office, Post Hospital, Fort Jackson, South Carolina. In 1960 he accepted a position as an engineer with Atlanta Gas Light Company and later was promoted to manager of offices in Gainesville, Athens, and Marietta. In 1981, he was named Manager of the Macon Division and a Vice President of the company. He also held certifications as a licensed State Board Warm Air Heating Contractor and an FAA licensed pilot.

Widely respected for his strong faith in God and his calm, thoughtful leadership skills, Mr. Weathers generously dedicated his time and resources to community, charitable and religious organizations wherever he lived. He was a faithful member of Vineville United Methodist Church where he was active in the Webb Fellowship Sunday School Class and formerly served as Lay Leader, Chair of Staff/Parish Committee, and on the Administrative Board. He was a volunteer for many organizations including the American Heart Association, Chairman, Board of Directors; Athens Chamber of Commerce, Chairman, Town/Gown Committee; Athens First Baptist Church, Chairman, Board of Deacons;

Mr. Weathers was a member of

Throughout his career, Mr. Weathers was honored by numerous organizations including Boy Scout of America, Silver Beaver Award; Exchange Club Macon-West, Book of Golden Deeds; Macon Cherry Blossom Festival, Man of the Year; Rotary International, Paul Harris Fellow; Georgia Rotary, Will Watt Fellow; Wesley Glen Ministries, Trustee of the Year; Salvation Army, Lifetime Achievement Award. Upon his retirement, Mayor Tommy Olmstead signed an Official Proclamation declaring October 28, 1994 as "Harold Weathers Day in Macon." In 2019, he was inducted into the "Macon Georgia International Cherry Blossom Festival Hall of Fame"

Mr. Weathers was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kathryn Coleman Weathers Kelly.

Known for his wisdom and his remarkable ability to "fix anything" of a mechanical nature as well as fragile and broken relationships, his many friends and family relied on him for his unfailing strength, guidance, and wisdom. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years Helen; his daughter Karol (Ed) Griffith, his son Charles Harold (Millie) Weathers, his son-in-law, Patrick Kelly; his nine grandchildren: Michael (Jamie) Kelly, Clay Griffith, Kara Helen (Nick) Brownell, Grayson Coleman (Amy) Kelly, Coleman Griffith, Joseph Weathers (Hope) Kelly, Kathryn (Patrick) Franks, Annemarie Helen Weathers and Charles Harold Weathers, Jr. He is also survived by his eleven great- grandchildren: Patrick III, Emily, Charles, Anna Kathryn, Lucy, Jacob, Weathers, and Owen Kelly, Lily Griffith and Arthur and Margaret Franks; his brother Benjamin Stephen (Linda) Weathers; his nieces Melissa (Kevin) Payne and Lisa (Mark) Patterson; his nephew Dr. Matthew Weathers; and a host of cousins and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of his life of service to others, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, Wesley Glen Ministries, The Salvation Army, Methodist Home for Children, or the donor's favorite charity.

