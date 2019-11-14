Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold E. Baker. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold E. Baker

January 27, 1932 - November 12, 2019

Macon, GA- Harold E. Baker, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after reaching the age of 87 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully with his beloved wife Jane Clark Baker and his children by his side.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Morgan Kerr and the Rev. John Marc Cooling officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon, GA 31220.

Harold was born in Macon, GA to the late Winnie Hagin Baker and Isom Frank Baker. He is preceded in death by his brother, Julius Baker and sisters, Eulilla Baker Faulk, Robin Baker Leslie and Frances Baker Hough. As a young man he played football for Lanier High School and even had the opportunity to play a game in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. After high school he went to work for the Central GA Railroad and worked there until he went to work for the Macon Bibb County Water and Sewer Authority where he worked for over 30 years until he retired in 1994.

On April 27, 1951, he married the love of his life, Jane Clark Baker. Harold and Jane had known each other from their days in elementary school. They were married for over 68 years. Harold and Jane have three children.

Harold became a Christian when he was 14 and was baptized in Tabor's Pond off Bloomfield Dr. in Macon. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church for 73 years. During that time, he was a deacon, choir member, Sunday School Teacher, church treasurer and a longtime member of the Hudson Tabor Sunday School Class.

Harold is loved and will be missed by many!

He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Clark Baker, of Macon, GA, three sons, Mark Ellis Baker (Marcia) of Macon, GA, David Allan Baker (Carol) of Buford, GA and Phillip Clark Baker (Domingo) of Pasadena, MD; two grandchildren, Hunter and Halie Baker of Macon, GA; brother, Cecil Baker of Macon, GA and sister Matt Cummings of Macon, GA; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends, relatives and extended family.

