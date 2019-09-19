Harold E. Chambers
May 5, 1932 - September 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Harold Edward Chambers joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was 87.
Mr. Chambers was born on May 5, 1932 in Kennesaw, Georgia to the late William E. and Lacy Lee Chambers. A graduate of Mount Zion High School in Bowden, Georgia, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Subsequent to his military service, he spent thirty-seven years working for Southern Bell as a cable repair technician. In his retirement years, he loved traveling with the love of his life, his wife Barbara. During his lifetime, Mr. Chambers visited every state in the country except Oregon. An active outdoorsman, he loved to fish and hunt and even played softball until he was sixty-five years old. He was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed all types of wood-working. He and Barbara were long-time faithful members of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Mr. Chambers was a gentle, kind-hearted man who was well-loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Muse Chambers, as well as by two sisters and three brothers.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Mark Chambers (Gloria) of Perry, Elaine Daniel (Tommy) of Warner Robins, and Randy Chambers of Jackson, Georgia; his grandchildren, Melissa Cannon, Amanda Daniel, Steven Daniel, and Mitchell Chambers; and his great-grandchildren, Brianna Crocket, Andrew Perry, Ella Kay Chambers, and Hunter Chambers.
Visitation with Mr. Chambers's family will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. Following the service, Mr. Chambers will be laid to rest next to his wife in Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions be made to Second Baptist Church Building Fund; 2504 Moody Road; Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019