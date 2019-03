Harold E. WilsonSeptember 27, 1927 - March 1, 2019Macon, GA- Harold E. Wilson of Macon, died Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church. His memorial service will be held at 2 PM with Dr. Baxter Hurley and Rev. Teresa Edwards officiating. Burial will be private. The family may be contacted at the residence of Nancy Crowther.A native of Macon, Mr. Wilson was part of the greatest generation. He served in the U. S. Navy during WW II and retired from Robins Air Force Base as an engineer. Mr. Wilson was a charter member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Burks Sunday School Class. He graduated from Lanier High School and attended Georgia Tech.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary G. Wilson of Macon; two daughters: Carol Nelson and her husband Wendel of Lizella and Lou A. Wilson of Macon; a sister-in-law, Nancy Crowther of Macon; a brother-in-law, Fred Glenn and his wife Jean of Dublin; several nieces and nephews; and a honorary grandson, Thomas Coleman of Macon.Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA 31210 or to the . You may visit the online guestbook and share your own special memories with the family of Mr. Wilson by visiting Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street website at www.snowscs.com