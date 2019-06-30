Harold Eugene Bryan
October 25, 1946 - June 28, 2019
Eatonton, Georgia- Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Harold Bryan, 72, entered into rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. Harold was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Durward L. Bryan and Jeanette Sapp Bryan. He retired from Robins Air Force Base as an Electronics Technician. Harold was of the protestant faith, a Past Master of Lodge 255, and a member of the Al Sihah Shriners. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, all of whom he dearly loved.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Anita Bryan; children, Keith A. Bryan (Billie); Michael K. Bryan; Katherine M. Croft (Chris); grandchildren, Lindsay M. Bryan, Taylor J. Johnson, Joseph Croft, Jackson Croft, and Jacob Croft; and brother, Alan Bryan (Nancy); siblings-in-law, Susan and John Cook, Deborah and John Reeves, Sharon and Tommy McBride; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Bryan will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church located at 5455 Mt. Pleasant Church Road in Macon, Georgia.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 30, 2019