|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Eugene Odom.
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church
Harold Eugene Odom
October 4, 1929 - March 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Harold Eugene Odom, 90, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Lee Sheppard and the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Harold was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Clarence E. Odom, Sr. and Eva Mae Patterson Odom. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1947. He was formerly employed by WMAZ radio and television, where he was the senior engineer. He was also employed as an engineer for WNEX, WMAZ, WBML radio and Robins Air Force Base. He played a significant part in the upstart of Channel 47, which is now WMAZ, channel 13. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1989. Harold was in the United States Navy Reserve and served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Wisconsin. After retiring, Harold and Mavis traveled to the 48 contiguous states, in addition to visiting Hawaii, taking a cruise to Alaska and touring Europe. Every spring, they would go to Florida for Spring Training to watch the Atlanta Braves, where they were known by most of the players.
Harold was a life-long member of Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the Faith Bible Class. He worked side by side with Dr. Jimmy Waters, establishing the TV ministry at Mabel White. He and Brother Jimmy were pioneers in religious television broadcasting in 1958. Harold always liked to say that he was going to Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church 9 months before he was born. He was also a member of Senior Friends of the Coliseum Hospital, Scottish Rite, Al Sihah Shrine, and Wolihin Lodge #390 F&am. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Michael E. Odom, who died February 22, 2020, sister, Ruth O. Johnson, and brother, Clarence E. "Buck" Odom, Jr.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mavis Crumley Odom; daughter-in-law, Jan K. Odom; grandchildren, Brian Odom of Abingdon, Virginia and Russell (Chrisy) Odom of Circleville, Ohio; great grandchildren, Jeremy Odom of Abingdon, Katie Mullens of Louisiana, Gabriella Odom of Abingdon, and Tyler, Amann, Mackenzie and Braden Doddroe of Circleville; and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harold Eugene Odom
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|