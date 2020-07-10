Harold Eugene Sheets02/11/1931 - 07/07/20Fort Valley, GA- Harold Eugene Sheets, 89, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10 AM to 11 AM in the Fellowship Hall at Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church St. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Doug Mays and Dr. John Beck. Please be respectful of Mr. Sheets family and others by observing current guidelines concerning social distancing.Born in Heard County, near Franklin, GA, Mr. Sheets graduated from Centralhatchee High School. At Centralhatchee, he was active in school activities, serving as president of his class for 3 years. He loved the sport of basketball and played on the first team for 4 years, helping to lead his team to the state playoffs in 1948. Mr. Sheets served 2 years in the U. S. Army as an M.P. stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.Mr. Sheets served in Education for 38 ½ years. He received his A.B. Degree in Business Administration from Berry College in Rome, GA, his Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision from Georgia Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, TN, and his Ed. S. (6 years) in Administration and Supervision from the University of Georgia. During his career, he taught business education and math while head basketball coach at Johnson High School in Floyd Co., GA, at Putnam County, GA, and while at Newnan High School. Mr. Sheets served as principal of Bowdon High School and as Assistant Superintendent of Carrol County Schools. At Bowdon, he served as president of the Lions Club. He became Asst. Supt. and then Supt. of the Douglas Co. Schools for 4 years. While there, Mr. Sheets was Charter President of the Civitan Club and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. He was voted Co-Citizen of the year while in Douglas Co. Mr. Sheets worked in Sales and was associated with World Book Encyclopedias and became District Manager of the Year in the Southeast. He also worked with Aflac as a district manager, and a regional manager in the Middle GA area. While in Peach Co., Mr. Sheets served as Executive Director of RESA (Regional Education Services Agency) for 3 years and Supt. of Peach Co. Schools for 8 years. After retirement, he served as President of the Peach Co. Chamber of Commerce for 5 years. While with the Chamber, he received the H. E. Bryant Education Award (1998), the Durward Gassett Award (2001), and the Citizen of the Year Award (2006). Mr. Sheets received the President's Trail Blazer's Award from the Fort Valley State University in 2007. He was also a member of the Fort Valley Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Fort Valley United Methodist Church, and a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Mr. Sheets served as president of the Fellowship Class and as chairman of the PPR Committee.Mr. Sheets was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Emily Leath Sheets; his parents, Rev. O. S. Sheets and Emily Myrtice Bledsoe Sheets; step-mother, Minnie Worley Sheets; 3 sisters, Wilene Sheets Sharpe and her husband, Clarence, Opal Sheets Yates, and Doris Sheets Smitherman; 3 brothers, Robert Lee Sheets and his wife, Norma, Paul Huel Sheets and his wife, Evelyn, and Rev. Herschel Hoover Sheets.Mr. Sheets is survived by his daughter, Leta Sheets-Harris (Kenny) of Bonaire; sister, Mavis Sheets Johnson (Jack) of Griffin; sister-in-law, Gladys Sheets of Snellville; step-sisters, Dara Worley Gore (Charles) of Franklin, Vara Worley Reaves (Gordon) of Geraldine, AL; brother-in-law, Emeris Smitherman of St. Simons Island, numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Sheets was a loving and much loved husband and father, who was devoted to his family, youth, and Public Service.Donations may be made to Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030; The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852; The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.