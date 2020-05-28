Harold J. Snow
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Harold J. Snow will be held 3 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Snow, 68, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Survivors include his companion, Valerie Russell; five surviving children, Antionette (Torrie) Stewart, Christina Johnson; Adrian Russell, Amy (Marcus) Nixon, Roderick Russell; two brothers, Phillip Johnson, James (Baerbel) Johnson; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harold J. Snow
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Harold J. Snow will be held 3 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Snow, 68, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Survivors include his companion, Valerie Russell; five surviving children, Antionette (Torrie) Stewart, Christina Johnson; Adrian Russell, Amy (Marcus) Nixon, Roderick Russell; two brothers, Phillip Johnson, James (Baerbel) Johnson; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harold J. Snow
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.