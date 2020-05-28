Harold J. SnowMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Harold J. Snow will be held 3 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Snow, 68, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.Survivors include his companion, Valerie Russell; five surviving children, Antionette (Torrie) Stewart, Christina Johnson; Adrian Russell, Amy (Marcus) Nixon, Roderick Russell; two brothers, Phillip Johnson, James (Baerbel) Johnson; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Public visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.