Harold Lee Norris
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Harold Lee Norris will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Norris, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Survivors includes his sister, Juanita Banks; brother, Saul Norris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.