Harold Lee Norris
Harold Lee Norris
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Harold Lee Norris will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Norris, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Survivors includes his sister, Juanita Banks; brother, Saul Norris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
