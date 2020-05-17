Harold Lee Perdue
Macon, GA- Harold Lee Perdue died on Monday, May 11, 2020. He retired as principal of Southwest High School – Willingham Building A. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Harold Lee Perdue
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.