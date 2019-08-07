|
|
|
|
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Bible Baptist Church
|
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Rev. Harold Lucas McColumn, Sr.
April 12, 1933 - July 31, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Reverend Harold Lucas McColumn, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Coliseum Hospital, Macon, GA. He was born April 12, 1933 to the late Willie James McCollum and Burdelle Braswell of Macon, GA.
Homegoing services for Rev. McColumn are 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, 431 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins, GA 31093, with burial in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA 11:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019. The family will receive friends and associates at a Memoriam Service on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., 536 New Street, Macon, GA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Rev. McColumn attended Bibb County Schools and later, assumed jobs within his local community. He obtained the unique ability to play the piano and he and several friends organized a band known as "Luke and the Five Canaries".
Desiring to serve his country, he joined the U.S. Army of which he served honorably for several years. Meanwhile, he continued service to his country as a Civilian at Robins Air Force Base in Fuel Distribution until he retired after 38 years of service in November 1990.
On September 11, 1964 he was licensed to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ from New Hope Baptist Church, Macon, GA and ordained through the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, Macon, GA on January 31, 1969. He was called to Pastor Flaggs Chapel Baptist Church, Milledgeville, GA from 1969-1981, followed by Springhill Baptist Church, Milledgeville, GA. He also served as a Chaplain at the Georgia Women's Correctional Institution, southeast of Milledgeville, GA.
Rev. McColumn often expressed a desire to have a large family. From the union of two marriages to the late Alice R. McColumn and Eloise O. McColumn, Rev. McColumn fathered eleven children, Dr. Jennifer A. Waldburg (Donald), Mrs. Harriett L. King (Rickey), Mr. Harold L. McColumn, Jr., Mr. Zerry C. McColumn, Dr. Bruce R. McColumn (Yolanda), Ms. Patricia McColumn, Mr. Jairus McColumn (Salina), Brigadier General Jonathan McColumn, the late Mr. Jarold McColumn (Kathy), Mr. Jerry McColumn (Armma), and Mrs. DarQuita McColumn-Armstead (Stacy). He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019
|
|
|
|