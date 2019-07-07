|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Powell.
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Hart's Jones County Chapel
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Hart's Jones County Chapel
Harold Powell
October 29, 1946 - July 4, 2019
Gray, GA- Harold "Hershel" Powell of Gray, GA passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00am, at Hart's Jones County Chapel in Gray, GA. Bill Goodson will be speaking at the service. Burial will follow at West View Cemetery in Soperton, GA. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until 11:00am, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hart's Jones County Chapel. In lieu of Flowers please make donations to The , 804 Cherry St. Suite A, Macon, 31201. The family may be contacted at 325 Harris Morton Rd, Gray, GA 31032.
Mr. Powell was born in Cedar Crossing, GA, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Homer Lee and Mildred Powell on October 29, 1946. He worked as a truck driver for Holox LTD. Mr. Powell was an avid fisherman, and a Jack-of-all-trades. He loved his family; he was a good husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Curtis Powell of Gray, and Cecil H. Powell of Vidalia, GA.
Surviving family members include his wife, JoAnn Powell of Gray, his daughters, Angela Holt of Gray, and Cindy Powell Bryant (Thaddeus) of Gray, his son Harold Eugene Powell (Lisa) of Gray, his two brothers Charles L. Powell of Gray, and Danny R. Powell of Gray, his sister, Alice Virginia McCoy of Sparta, GA, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA, 31032, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harold Powell
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|