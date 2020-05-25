Harold Rawlins Chalker
July 29, 1944 - May 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Harold Rawlins Chalker, 75, passed away Thursday night. His family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Harold was born at home on the old Chalker plantation to the late Farris Rawlins Chalker and Mary Lee Chalker. He was an electrician and served in the Army National Guard. Harold was proud of his grandson, Chris, who followed in serving in the Guards.
He was good at woodworking and smoking BBQ ribs. Harold loved his wife and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ray.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Kay Chalker; son, Randall Chalker (Kim); two grandchildren: Christopher Rawlins Chalker and Katelyn Chalker; three great-grandchildren: Jun, Addelyn and Landon Chalker; two Brother-in-laws: Cecil McCall and Joe Shipman; aunt, Evelyn Sheppard, and a uncle, Lester Hadden. He loved our dog Prissy who he spoiled rotten. Harold will be sadly missed by his family.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, RMHC of Central GA, Inc., 1160 Forsyth St., Macon, GA 31201 or online at www.rmhc.org; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2020.