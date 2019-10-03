Harold Raymond Dunlap
May 22, 1944 - September 29, 2019
Marble, NC- The world lost a true "Southern Gentleman" on September 30th 2019 when Harold Raymond Dunlap (H.R. "Ray" Dunlap) passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiovascular complications.
Born in Houston Texas on May 22, 1944, Ray spent his childhood alongside his younger identical twin brother, Richard, in Macon Georgia before embarking upon his worldwide travels as a distinguished member of the DoD. While stationed at the Pentagon in 1993, Ray honorably retired from his 30+ year military career and continued his dedicated service to his country by transferring to the NSA in Ft Meade Maryland before retiring again after two decades of service. Ray's remarkable career in Communications Security was punctuated with numerous honors including the Bronze Star for service in Vietnam and Letters of Appreciation for Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
His pride and dedication to country were only surpassed by his love for his only child, Valerie, and his three grandchildren, Ashley, Alexander and Blade, and his late mother Merlyn.
Ray was blessed with a deep intellect and while extremely private he enjoyed sharing stories of his world travels with his very close friends.
He was superseded in death by his father, George, and his mother. He is survived by his daughter, three grandchildren, brother, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Ray's Celebration of Life will occur at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 4th at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. immediately preceding the service. Ray will proudly be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019