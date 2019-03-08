Harold Van Jackson
|
Riverdale, GA- Funeral services for Harold Van Jackson will be held 3 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church. Pastor Ernest Colvin will officiate. Interment services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Mr. Jackson, 69, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Theresa Jackson; children, Eric Manuel, Roderick Manuel (Natasha Yokley) and Cecedric Harris; sister, Kim Jackson; brother, Larry (Fannie) Jackson, seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1038 Sylvian Drive, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019