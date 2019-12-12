Harold William Fuhrman Jr.
July 12,1940 - December 8, 2019
Macon, Ga- Harold William Fuhrman Jr., 79 of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till service time in the funeral home.
Born in Shoals, Indiana, he was the son of Lucille Hembree Fuhrman and the late Harold William Fuhrman Sr. He was a veteran who served in the US Army.
He is survived by his children, Harold W. Fuhrman, Rodrick Wayne Fuhrman(Faith), Jason Victor Fuhrman(Denise) and Sonja Denise Miller(Eric). Mother, Lucille Fuhrman;Siblings, Orian Fuhrman(Terri), Victor Fuhrman(Marlene) and Sonja Sherfick(David). Eight Grandchildren and Three great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019