Harold William Fuhrman Jr. (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairhaven Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home
Obituary
Harold William Fuhrman Jr.
July 12,1940 - December 8, 2019
Macon, Ga- Harold William Fuhrman Jr., 79 of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till service time in the funeral home.
Born in Shoals, Indiana, he was the son of Lucille Hembree Fuhrman and the late Harold William Fuhrman Sr. He was a veteran who served in the US Army.
He is survived by his children, Harold W. Fuhrman, Rodrick Wayne Fuhrman(Faith), Jason Victor Fuhrman(Denise) and Sonja Denise Miller(Eric). Mother, Lucille Fuhrman;Siblings, Orian Fuhrman(Terri), Victor Fuhrman(Marlene) and Sonja Sherfick(David). Eight Grandchildren and Three great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
