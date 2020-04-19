Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors 492 Larkin Street SW Atlanta , GA 30313 (404)-522-8454 Viewing 12:00 PM Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors 492 Larkin Street SW Atlanta , GA 30313 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Greenwood Cemetery 1173 Cascade Circle View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Barfield Black

August 6, 1918 - April 14, 2020.

Atlanta, GA- Harriet Barfield Black, long time resident of Atlanta, passed April 14, 2020. A native of Gray, GA she was the first recipient of a four year degree at her alma mater, Fort Valley State University awarded in 1941. Along with her late husband Eldred Black, she was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board, the Adult Fellowship, the Art and Garden Club and the Uplifters.

Mrs. Black was an educator throughout her adult life, having spent 44 years in the teaching profession and 8 years as a volunteer teacher after her retirement from the Atlanta Public Schools. Among her many honors she received the Teacher of the Year Award, E. L. Connally Elementary School and was a finalist for the Atlanta Association of Educators Teacher of the Year Award in 1973. At Fort Valley State University she received numerous awards including the Presidential Citation and was a life member of its National Alumni Association.

She is widely considered as the mother of the university and was a significant financial supporter of the school. In recognition of her ardent support of her alma mater the university named an alumni society in her honor – The Harriet Barfield Black Society -(

She was preceded in death by her brother Willie Ernest Barfield and sister Dorothy Barfield Williams, her devoted husband Deacon Eldred Black and her son Dr. (Capt.) Charles Eldred Black. She is survived by her son Dr. Harold Alonza Black (Connie Neal), grandsons Morgan (Garlinda) and Dr. Michael, Sr. (Ashley), granddaughters Dr. Harriet Nembhard (Dr. David) and Erika Rose (Jack), eight great grandchildren (MJ, Reagan, Haley, Michael Jr., Ava Harriet, Olivia, Naomi and Charlotte) and three great great grandchildren (Elijah, Kai and Mikhai). Funeral arrangements are from Carl Williams Funeral Home, 492 Larkin Street, SW

Atlanta, GA 30313 and due to visitations being limited because of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the funeral home should be contacted prior to any visitations.

Because of the virus a Memorial Service celebrating her long wonderful life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Harriet Barfield Black Memorial Fund, FVSU Foundation 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030-4313.





View the online memorial for Harriet Barfield Black



