Harriet Ellen (Emanuel) FainApril 9, 1950 - August 27, 2020Macon, GA- Mrs. Harriet Emanuel Fain, 70, passed away at her home in Macon, Georgia on August 27, 2020. Harriet was born in Douglas, GA on April 9, 1950 and grew up in Baxley, GA. She graduated High School from Appling County in 1968 and went on to receive her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education from West Georgia College. She later moved to Macon with her family and raised her 2 children, Harry and Laura, there. Following her mother's footsteps as an educator, she taught Third Grade for many years at Bruce Elementary, eventually retiring from Quail Run Elementary School in Houston County in 2008.Harriet and her husband of 23 years, James (Jimmy) Fain, were devoted members at Liberty United Methodist Church in Macon, where she sang in the choir.Harriet was a proud and doting grandmother who found immense joy in spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening and making scrapbooks of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed family trips to St. Simons Island.Harriet is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Carolyn Emanuel, and by her sister, Virginia Emanuel. Harriet leaves behind her husband James Fain of Macon; her sister Ina Emanuel of Albany; her children Laura Behr (Bobby) of Pensacola, Harry Webb (Lyndsay) of Marietta; grandchildren: Heidi and Carson Behr and Hannah Webb; and her stepsons: James Fain and Ronald Fain.Visitation will be at Liberty UMC in Macon on Sunday, August 30 from 2P-4P. A private funeral with the family will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty United Methodist Church music ministry, 6511 Houston Rd., Macon, GA 31216.With honor Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.