Harriett (Thompson) Huff
February 10, 1930 - February 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Harriett Lillian (Thompson) Huff, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services for friends and family celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1601 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry, GA 31069. Reverend Leslie Albritton will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Harriett was born on February 10, 1930 in Miami, FL to the late Harry Andrew and Jewel (East) Thompson. She was a retired civil servant from Robins Air Force Base. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, gardening and time spent with her family. Harriett served and worshipped the Lord at Calvary Way Community Church in Perry, GA. She was also a former treasurer with Women's Aglow with numerous other churches.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Lee Harold Huff; children: Jerry Huff (Janet Rackley) and Selena Pace (Danny); 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2019