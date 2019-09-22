Harriett W. C. Williams
May 23, 1926 - September 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mrs. Harriett Webb Calhoun Williams, 93, are 11:00 AM Tuesday,
September 24, 2019 at Tremont Temple Baptist Church on Bloomfield Road with interment at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Williams was a retired Secretary within the Bibb County Public School System and a Deaconess at Tremont Temple.
Survivors include her children Faye W. (Samuel) Hart of Macon, Georgia, Dr. Joshua W. (Dr. Joelle) Calhoun of St. Louis, MO, and Cheryl Denise Williams of Macon, Georgia; stepchildren, Emory (Betty) Calhoun, II of Macon, Georgia, Lilla Jean (John) Brooks of Detroit, MI, Kenneth Webb, Valerie Webb, and Gregory (Shelia) Webb all of Macon, Georgia; brother-in-law, Willie Mosley, Sr. of Macon, Georgia; and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019