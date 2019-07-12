Harriette Matteson Spears
December 5, 1933 - June 29, 2019
Newnan, GA- After several years of declining health, Harriette Matteson Spears passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born December 5, 1933 in Bethlehem, Georgia, the youngestof seven children born to The Reverend Benjamin Comstock Matteson and Mary Magdalene "Maggie" Price Matteson. She graduated from Washington High School in 1950 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from The University of Georgia in 1953 in HomeEconomics and Education. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband Robert S. Spears, MD. She is survived by her sons Robert Sentell, MD. (Andrea) of Saratoga, CA, Phillip Matteson (Dana) of Atlanta, GA, Stuart Martin (Kathryn) of Macon,GA, Charles Harvey (Carol) of Orlando, FL, Samuel "Sam" Price (Kim) of Warner Robins, GA; twelve grandchildren, Stuart (Ansley), Max (Johanna), Elizabeth, Anna Kate (Michael), India, Charles, Ruth Ann, Maggie (Zach), Jed, Henry, Benjamin, and Grant, one greatgrandson, Stuart "Beau."
A celebration of her life will be on July 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Newnan, Georgia at 2:30 pm. The family will greet friends from1:30 - 2:30 the day of the service. The Reverend Jim Hamlin officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery following the service.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770)253-4580
Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019