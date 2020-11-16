Harris D. Self
November 9, 1941 - November 14, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Harris David Self, 79, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Mr. Self was born on November 9, 1941, in Byron, Georgia to the late Henry Harris and Sara Taylor Self. He retired from the City of Warner Robins Utilities Department. If he was not on a creek bank with a fishing rod in his hand, you could often find him doing wood working projects or restoring a "fixer-upper." He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Self, and his son-in-law, Josh Henry.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of seventeen years, Ella Mae Self; his daughter, Stephanie Henry; his stepchildren, Joe Gibson (Katie), Kay Cunningham (Don) and Debbie Ezell (Stan); seven step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Melvin Self (Carolyn); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Self's family will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Phil Bryant officiating. Following the service, Mr. Self will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Harris Self to Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, GA 31028.
