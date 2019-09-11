|
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Harris Deitz Carpenter, Jr. M.D.
April 23, 1943 - September 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Harris Deitz Carpenter, Jr. M.D., 76, of Macon, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Church with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. A reception will follow in the Cloister room. The family will greet friends Friday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Academy for the Blind, 2895 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Dr. Carpenter was born April 23, 1943 to the late Harris Deitz Carpenter, Sr. and Elizabeth Williams Carpenter of Eatonton. He is predeceased by his first wife, Donna Alford; and brother, James Michael Carpenter.
After moving to Macon from Eatonton, Dr. Carpenter graduated from Lanier High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia. He interned at the University of Texas/Houston, served as a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force upon completing a residency in urology at Charlotte Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter then moved back to Macon, joined Christ Church and established a private practice, which he enjoyed for 31 years. He appreciated his patients and those in the office and hospital that made it possible; Elsie, Sara, Sissy, Nelda, Julie, Pat, Kim "E", and Doctors Gene Bell and Mick Anderson.
Dr. Carpenter is survived by his wife, Peggy Thompson; sister, Mary Beth Drinkard; daughters, Stacy Marie Bembry, Anna Ryan Walker; loved and loving grandchildren, Jackson Deitz Perry, McGahran Grace Perry, Mary Anna and Elizabeth Rene Bembry; step daughter, Ginger McNeely; step grandson, Shea McNeely; step granddaughter, Claire McNeely; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Carpenter Barnes of Macon.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019
