Harris Deitz Carpenter, Jr. M.D.
April 23, 1943 - September 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Harris Deitz Carpenter, Jr. M.D., 76, of Macon, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Church with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. A reception will follow in the Cloister room. The family will greet friends Friday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Academy for the Blind, 2895 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harris Deitz Carpenter, Jr. M.D.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019