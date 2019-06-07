Harrison Grier Jr.

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Harrison Grier, Jr.
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Harrison Grier, Jr. will be held 10 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Alexander Newton will officiate. Mr. Grier, 58, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Survivors includes his, Harriet Grier Larkin; niece, Takyshia Davis; nephews, Antoine Bradley and David Bradley, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019
