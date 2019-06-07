Harrison Grier, Jr.
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Harrison Grier, Jr. will be held 10 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Alexander Newton will officiate. Mr. Grier, 58, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Survivors includes his, Harriet Grier Larkin; niece, Takyshia Davis; nephews, Antoine Bradley and David Bradley, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harrison Grier, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019