Dr. Harrold W. Mallory
November 23, 1931 - June 6, 2019
Dublin, GA- Dr. Harrold West Mallory, 88, died peacefully on June 6 after a courageous journey with Alzheimer's disease.
A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, at The Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1824 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin, GA 31021. Interment: Bibb Mt Zion Cemetery, 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA 31216.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hezekiah Howell and Annie Mae Snow. Survivors: wife of 36 years, Beverly Mallory; nine children, Kenneth (Rhonda) Mallory, Yvette Davis, Michael Mallory, Larry Mallory, Robert Mallory, Carol Banks, Sherri (Robert) Mitchell, Jeremy Mallory, and Gavin Mallory; sisters, Lavonia Harper and Martha Ford; cousin, Mary Sanders; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Dudley Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Dr. Harrold W. Mallory
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019