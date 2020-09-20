1/
Harry Bacon III
1954 - 2020
May 4, 1954 - September 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mr. Harry Bacon III were Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Bacon was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Harry Bacon, Jr. and Mrs. Annie Lou Stroud Bacon. He was educated in Bibb County Schools where he attended Lanier High School. He received his GED from Indiana University at South Bend, Indiana and worked as a machinist in the automobile industry.
Survivors: his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Peak Bacon; siblings, Patricia, Mary Lou and James; uncle, Ben Stroud; mother-in-law, Cleola Peake: other relatives and friends, including Esther Watkins Chapman.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Harry Bacon III


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
