Harry Bacon IIIMay 4, 1954 - September 17, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mr. Harry Bacon III were Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery.Mr. Bacon was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Harry Bacon, Jr. and Mrs. Annie Lou Stroud Bacon. He was educated in Bibb County Schools where he attended Lanier High School. He received his GED from Indiana University at South Bend, Indiana and worked as a machinist in the automobile industry.Survivors: his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Peak Bacon; siblings, Patricia, Mary Lou and James; uncle, Ben Stroud; mother-in-law, Cleola Peake: other relatives and friends, including Esther Watkins Chapman.Hutchings Service.