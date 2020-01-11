Lt. Col. Harry C. Small, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.)
September 24, 1944 - January 8, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Lt. Col. Harry C. Small Jr., 75, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 8, 2020. He was born in Cameron, TX on September 24, 1944 to the late Harry C. Small Sr. and Margaret Juanita Beard Small. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years Karan Burton Small of Kathleen, GA; two sons: Harry C. "Chris" Small, IV (Marsha) and Brandyn Bryce Small (Ariann) all of Cedar Park, TX; grandchildren: Bryce, Maddy, Layne, and Lauren Small; sisters: Judi Hoover (Tommy) of Bastrop, TX and Debby Pridgen of Smithville, TX.
In 1964, Harry entered the U. S. Army and became a highly decorated combat aviator during his two tours in Vietnam. Honors included the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Soldiers Medal, and the Bronze Star with V and 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. He retired in 1986 after 23 years of service to the country he loved. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, past president of the Perry Kiwanis Club, an avid golfer and Dallas Cowboys fan, and a member of Andrew United Methodist Church. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska and a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Private family services with full military honors will be held later at Andersonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Homestead Hospice, 500 Osigian Blvd. Ste 300, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2020