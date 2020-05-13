Harry Daniel Harrison
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Daniel Harrison
January 18, 1941 - May 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Harry Daniel Harrison, 79, passed away at his residence on Saturday May 9, 2020, with family by his side. His family will hold a private memorial celebration. Please contact the family for details and location. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Georgia War Veteran's Home, 2249 Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville, GA 31061.
Harry was born in Kite, Georgia to the late John Thurston and Lida Bridges Harrison. He graduated from Dudley Hughes as a Master Electrician and served in the United States Army. Harry was a member of VFW Post 658. Early in his electrical career, Harry was instrumental in the development of testing, rules and regulations for the Electrical Board. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able, and loved his family above all else. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Florence Duddy and Pat Bassett.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sherry Harrison; sons, Terry Daniel Harrison, John Wesley Harrison, Scott Warner Harrison; grandchildren, Clay Harrison, Bridgette Harrison, Cassi Harrison, PV2 Wesley Harrison, Daniel Harrison; brother, John Thomas Harrison; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Harry Daniel Harrison



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved