Harry Daniel Harrison
January 18, 1941 - May 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Harry Daniel Harrison, 79, passed away at his residence on Saturday May 9, 2020, with family by his side. His family will hold a private memorial celebration. Please contact the family for details and location. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Georgia War Veteran's Home, 2249 Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville, GA 31061.
Harry was born in Kite, Georgia to the late John Thurston and Lida Bridges Harrison. He graduated from Dudley Hughes as a Master Electrician and served in the United States Army. Harry was a member of VFW Post 658. Early in his electrical career, Harry was instrumental in the development of testing, rules and regulations for the Electrical Board. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able, and loved his family above all else. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Florence Duddy and Pat Bassett.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sherry Harrison; sons, Terry Daniel Harrison, John Wesley Harrison, Scott Warner Harrison; grandchildren, Clay Harrison, Bridgette Harrison, Cassi Harrison, PV2 Wesley Harrison, Daniel Harrison; brother, John Thomas Harrison; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harry Daniel Harrison
January 18, 1941 - May 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Harry Daniel Harrison, 79, passed away at his residence on Saturday May 9, 2020, with family by his side. His family will hold a private memorial celebration. Please contact the family for details and location. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Georgia War Veteran's Home, 2249 Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville, GA 31061.
Harry was born in Kite, Georgia to the late John Thurston and Lida Bridges Harrison. He graduated from Dudley Hughes as a Master Electrician and served in the United States Army. Harry was a member of VFW Post 658. Early in his electrical career, Harry was instrumental in the development of testing, rules and regulations for the Electrical Board. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able, and loved his family above all else. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Florence Duddy and Pat Bassett.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sherry Harrison; sons, Terry Daniel Harrison, John Wesley Harrison, Scott Warner Harrison; grandchildren, Clay Harrison, Bridgette Harrison, Cassi Harrison, PV2 Wesley Harrison, Daniel Harrison; brother, John Thomas Harrison; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Harry Daniel Harrison
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 13 to May 15, 2020.