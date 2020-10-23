Harry Durham, Sr.October 31, 1927 - October 16, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Harry Durham, Sr. were held Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park.Harry Durham, Sr. was born October 31, 1927, in Kathleen, GA to the late Alonzo Durham and Carrie Lane. Founder of Durham Plastering Incorporated, Harry had over 58 years of experience in the plastering business. An avid fisherman, Harry took advantage of every opportunity to cast a line. He was a devoted member of Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church.Harry is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Kirk Durham; a grandson, Kristopher; and sisters Irene Wilson and Sadie Lane.Harry leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and dedicated wife of 72 years, Mary Ellen Durham; two children, Harry "Steve" Durham, Jr. of Macon GA and Caryl Deion Durham-Randolff of Washington DC; four grandchildren, Marcus, Brandon, Danielle and Steven; five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Hutchings Service