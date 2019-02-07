Harry F. "Garry" Garretson, III
April 8, 1951 - February 6, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Harry F. "Garry" Garretson, III, 67 passed away Wednesday, February 06, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday at Maynard Baptist Church in Forsyth. Burial will be private for family only in Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Mike Hickman and Rev. Matthew Bishop will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth 31029 or the , 804 Cherry Street, Macon 31201 or , 1552 Shoup Court, Decatur, GA 30033.
Garry was born in Leakesville, Mississippi the son of Jean Harris Garretson and Harry F. Garretson, Jr. He was a proud alumni of Mississippi State University. Garry was a retired civil engineer with Richardson, Garretson and Associates. He was a member of Maynard Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon. Garry was a former member of Rotary Club and loved fishing, hunting, photography, gardening and most of all, his family.
Garry "Pop" is survived by his wife, Patti Garretson of Forsyth; sons, Cal (Holly) Garretson of Macon, Pepper (Anne) Garretson of Marietta, Benjamin (Brooke) Garretson of Juliette, and Charlie (Beth) Garretson of Kathleen; grandchildren, Caroline, Evelyn, Harris, James Pepper, Ashford, Camp, and Hayes; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Harry F. Garretson, Jr.; brother, Vernon (Pam) Garretson of Leakesville, MS; sister, Arrixie Sproul of Leakesville, MS; several nieces & nephews.
