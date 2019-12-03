HARRY FRICK
ELKO, GA- Harry Voigt Frick, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry with the visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the funeral at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Harry was born in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, worked in South Carolina and proudly served in the South Carolina National Guard for 10 years. Harry, following in his father's footsteps, worked for CSX Transportation where he retired as a Train Dispatcher after 44 years of service. He lived in Georgia over half of his life moving with his job to various locations, including the Atlanta area and Snellville, and settling for his final years in Middle Georgia. He was well-respected by his family and friends, whom he treasured. Harry's compassionate and caring nature was evidenced every day of his life. He had an amazing memory and enjoyed many hours sharing detailed stories of his past experiences. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Elizabeth Beeks Frick.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Harry are his loving and devoted wife of 10 years, Dolly Thompson Frick of Elko; his children, Ray Frick (Stephanie) of Monroe, GA, Laura Cooper (Sam) of Talladega, AL, Jim Stewart (Veronica) and Wanda Williamson, both of Elko; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019