TSgt. Harry L. Atkins, USAF (Ret.)
June 30, 1935 - May 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- TSgt. Harry Long Atkins, USAF (Ret.), 83, passed away, Monday May 20, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday May 25, 2019 in the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation is scheduled Saturday from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Dr. Paul Cowles will officiate.
Mr. Atkins was born June 30, 1935 to the late Marvin and late Opal Long Atkins in Sadlersville, Tennessee. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years. Harry continued to serve his country in civil service as a computer specialist on Robins Air Force Base, again retiring after 20 years. Looking for something else to do, he decided to join the other volunteers at Houston Medical Center Auxiliary.
Harry never met a stranger. Anyone who encountered Harry left with a smile on his or her face. A hard worker, angler, and Atlanta Braves fan, Harry found any excuse he could to get outdoors. He loved life, along with the Georgia Bulldogs, and did everything he could to live it. In addition to pitching a tent and stoking a good campfire, Harry loved the Lord and everyone he met. He was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, and he was a member of the Serenity Sunday School Class.
Harry was very smart and all who knew him will miss him. His parents, and his wife of almost 60 years, Shirley Atkins precede him in death.
Harry's memory will be forever cherished by his children, Marvin (Sonja) Atkins, Debra (Tal) Jones, and Delisa (Louis) Rodriquez; grandchildren, Clarrissa (Adam) Talley, Tony Rodriquez, Ashley (Caleb) Milligan; and Kayce Slayton; and great grandchildren, Addison Talley, Dean Talley, Brantley Talley, and Iris Milligan.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31088 or the Houston County Medical Center Auxiliary, 1601 Watson Blvd. Warner Robins, GA 31093.
