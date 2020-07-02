Haruko "Kay" Murray
May 5, 1931 - June 26, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Haruko "Kay" Murray, 89, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating Kay's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ted, in Andersonville National Cemetery at a later date.
