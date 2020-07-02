1/
Haruko "Kay" Murray
1931 - 2020
Haruko "Kay" Murray
May 5, 1931 - June 26, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Haruko "Kay" Murray, 89, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating Kay's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ted, in Andersonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read her full obituary and sign the guestbook. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Haruko "Kay" Murray



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
