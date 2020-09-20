1/1
Harvey A. Jones M.D.
Harvey A. Jones, M.D.
Macon, GA- Services for Dr. Harvey A. Jones, M.D. will be held 2 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Macon City Auditorium. Rev. Kenneth C. Moye will Officiate and Rev. Dr. Stanley Kimble will serve as Presiding Officer. Interment services will follow in Macon Memorial Park. Dr. Jones, 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Hayn Chong Jones, one brother, Frederick (Judy) Jones; son, Byung Min Jones; daughter, Min Joo Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4 to 5 PM . Social distancing will be strictly enforced and the wearing of masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon, GA 31217.
Services can be viewed online at YouTube by searching - Dr. Harvey A Jones Memorial Services.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
02:00 PM
Macon City Auditorium
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Dr. Jones was such a loving, caring Dr. He will be truly missed. Job well done Dr.
Patient
Katina Haywood
Friend
September 19, 2020
Dear Ms. Hayn, so sorry to hear of your loss. Dr. Jones was an institution unto himself. Loved working for him. How he loved showing his business card " From The Cradle To The Grave". Then a great laugh.
Marjorie Giberson White
Coworker
September 18, 2020
Evelyn Patterson
Friend
