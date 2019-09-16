Harvey Thomas McGowan, Jr.
March 19, 1925 - September 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Harvey Thomas McGowan, Jr. passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Swift Creek United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Leland Collins and Rev. Mike Forbes will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Mr. McGowan, the son of the late Harvey Thomas McGowan, Sr. and Clare Matheny McGowan was born March 19, 1925, in Stevenson, Alabama. His wife, Jeanette McGowan and his grandson, Kyle Lamb preceded him in death. He was a retired car salesman, receiving many awards during his career for salesman of the month and salesman of the year.
Survivors include his children, Tommy (Ann) McGowan of Milledgeville, Rebecca Baucom of Birmingham, Alabama, Barbara (Jimmy) Brewer of Macon and Beth (Darrell) Hart of Pavo; grandchildren, Amy McGowan, Tee McGowan, Justin McGowan, Josh Baucom, Preston Baucom, Benjy Brewer and Jay Brewer.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2019