Harvey Thomas McGowan Jr. (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for y'all's loss Thoughts n prayers to each of..."
    - Charlotte Hardy
Service Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-4266
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swift Creek United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Swift Creek United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harvey Thomas McGowan, Jr.
March 19, 1925 - September 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Harvey Thomas McGowan, Jr. passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Swift Creek United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Leland Collins and Rev. Mike Forbes will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Mr. McGowan, the son of the late Harvey Thomas McGowan, Sr. and Clare Matheny McGowan was born March 19, 1925, in Stevenson, Alabama. His wife, Jeanette McGowan and his grandson, Kyle Lamb preceded him in death. He was a retired car salesman, receiving many awards during his career for salesman of the month and salesman of the year.
Survivors include his children, Tommy (Ann) McGowan of Milledgeville, Rebecca Baucom of Birmingham, Alabama, Barbara (Jimmy) Brewer of Macon and Beth (Darrell) Hart of Pavo; grandchildren, Amy McGowan, Tee McGowan, Justin McGowan, Josh Baucom, Preston Baucom, Benjy Brewer and Jay Brewer.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Harvey Thomas McGowan, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.