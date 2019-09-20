Hatcher Burl Davis
Forsyth, Georgia- Hatcher Burl Davis passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church in Milner. Dr. Benny Tate and Rev. Craig Walden will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 11:00 a.m., until 1:00p.m., at the Church.
Hatcher was born February 9, 2002, in Macon, GA. He was a 12th grade student at Mary Persons High School, a member of Future Farmers of America and a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church Youth Group. Beloved and loyal friend to many.
Survivors include his Mother, Pamela Davis; Father, Kevin Davis; Brother Cameron Davis all of Forsyth. Grandparents, Linda & Bobby Wood of Monticello and Betty & Ronnie Kinnas of Macon, GA. Grandmother Lynn Lankford of Milledgeville, GA.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Hatcher's name to the Mary Persons High School FFA Club or to the Outdoor Dream Foundation at outdoordream.org or at P.O. Box 802 Anderson, S.C. 29622.
Please visit www. monroe county memorial chapel.com to express condolences.
Monroe County Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019