Hattie B. Young
May 23, 1952 - February 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Hattie Bernice Green-Young, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Hattie was born May 23, 1952 in Richmond, Virginia, to Sandy and Bessie Green. She married her former husband Mitchell Young Sr. on June 28, 1970 and later they moved to Macon, Georgia. From this marriage, she gave birth to her 3 children.
A Celebration of her life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Bentley and Sons Funeral Home. Officiated by Pastor I. Edwin Mack.
She will always be remembered by her devoted family: daughters, Makeisha Young, Erica Fleming (Frederick Sr.); son Mitchell Young Jr. (Shayla); grandchildren, Frederick Fleming Jr. and Eric Fleming, Jada Thomas, Jocelyn Young; brother Sandy T. Green Jr,; sister Paulette Harper (Terry); and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020